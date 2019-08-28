Wednesday, August 28th 2019 Show Links
Dundee teenager accused of striking his partner and pinning her to the wall

by Jon Brady
August 28, 2019, 8:21 am
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A man accused of assaulting his partner and another man has had his case continued to a future date.

Richard Flanagan, 18, is accused of repeatedly striking his partner by the head, seizing her on the body, dragging her, pinning her to a wall, presenting a knife at her body and throat and uttering a threat of violence.

Flanagan, of Thurso Gardens, is also alleged to have assaulted a man by repeatedly striking his head, pinning him to a wall, repeatedly presenting a knife to his body and uttering a threat of violence. Both offences are said to have taken place on February 15 in Thurso Gardens.

