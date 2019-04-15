Dundee teen with no licence or insurance caught drink-driving in mum’s car

A teen caught drink-driving in his mum’s car has been banned from the roads.

Joseph Hunter, 18, was found to have 50 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, while driving on Baxter Park Terrace on March 17.

Hunter, of Ladybank Place, only had a provisional licence and drove without L-plates or a valid insurance policy.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Hunter was pulled over while driving home from a party. Solicitor Larry Flynn said: “He’s already none too popular in his house with his mother. It was her car, but she’s forgiven him.”

Hunter was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and banned for 12 months.