Dundee teen who attacked alleged bully with hammer avoids jail sentence

A teenager who chased and attacked a housing estate’s alleged bully with a hammer and bottle has dodged a jail sentence.

Callum Samson, 18, said he committed the attack with a friend because he was fed up with the systematic bullying behaviour of a man towards residents in Menzieshill.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said he had considered a custodial sentence but was satisfied he could impose a community-based disposal which includes Samson’s participation in the Venture Trust programme.

Samson’s victim was hit several times after he was hunted down while taking out his bins, before he eventually managed to escape and run back to his flat.

Police officers were able to follow a trail of blood to the victim’s home and found him with injuries to his head and body.

Depute fiscal Charmaine Gilmartin said: “He said he didn’t know why he had been assaulted but said he continued to get grief for his past crimes.”

At a previous hearing defence solicitor Mike Short told Dundee Sheriff Court the victim in this case was a “bully” who had targeted members of Samson’s family.

He said: “While my client was on remand, word was passed that there was a bounty put on his head by the complainer.

“My client is very fearful because of the threats to his person. I don’t know how safe he will be on the outside.

“He understands what he’s done is wrong.”

Samson, from Dundee, admitted acting with another when he attacked and severely injured the man with a hammer and glass bottle on Strathcarron Place on February 28.

Mr Short told the court Samson had bad skin and had been teased about it over the years and had also been drinking on the night in question.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Samson on a community payback order under supervision for 18 months with the added condition that he attend the Venture Trust Programme. He was also ordered to stay in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for seven months.