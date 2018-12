A 19-year-old man is awaiting sentence for abusive behaviour and kicking a car outside a pub.

David Conroy, of Hilltown Court, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering racially offensive remarks at the Bush Bar on Seagate on December 13.

Conroy also damaged a car by kicking it during the same incident.

Sentence was deferred until Wednesday.