Dundee teen sexually touched young sister and made her perform sex act on him

A teenager sexually assaulted his own sister just moments after playing a football video game with her.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was also caught by an older sibling sexually abusing the child on another occasion.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the teen and the girl had been playing a game of Fifa on an Xbox console over the Easter holidays.

He consoled his victim who lay down on a bed in frustration after losing the game.

The teen went over to cuddle the girl as she lay down, which the child thought was “weird”.

Despite telling him to stop, the teen continued to grab hold of her.

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova said: “At that point, after she told him to stop, he started to kiss her on the lips.

“The child felt upset and would not speak to anyone about it and disclosed she felt on edge.”

A week later, the teen entered a bedroom his victim was in and immediately pushed her on to a bed and kissed her on the lips.

He then began to touch her inappropriately underneath her clothing.

The girl began crying after her brother left and again refused to tell anyone about what he did.

A later incident saw an adult walk in on the teen having a sex act performed on him by the girl.

The matter was reported to police with the teen making no reply to caution and charge.

The teen pleaded guilty to inducing the child to participate in sexual activity at an address in Dundee between March 18 and May 5 by repeatedly kissing her on the face, placing his arms around her and inappropriately touching her.

Solicitor John Boyle said his client made “full and frank” admissions to the police.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until next month and the teen was placed on the sex offenders register.