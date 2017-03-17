Del Ross, 19, of North George Street, Dundee, was placed under supervision at the city’s sheriff court.

Ross admitted two charges against him.

He admitted assaulting Derek Marshall by punching him on the head and body to his injury on January 12.

The attack took place at a property on Arthurstone Terrace and was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Ross also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, and making homophobic remarks on the same date and at the same location.

This second offence was also aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Ross was placed under supervision for 12 months and ordered to take part in the Venture Trust youth programme.