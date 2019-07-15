Monday, July 15th 2019 Show Links
Dundee teen rushed to hospital after taking drugs at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow

by Iqra Farooq
July 15, 2019, 1:40 pm Updated: July 15, 2019, 1:52 pm
© GettyFans enjoying the festival.
Medics saved the life of a Dundee teenager after she took drugs at the Trnsmt music festival.

The 16-year-old is said to have taken ill at the event on Glasgow Green in the city centre on Friday and was rushed to the medical tent by her worried pals.

The Main Stage at the TRNSMT festival.

After receiving medical attention, the schoolgirl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. It is thought she was put in an induced coma.

