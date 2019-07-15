Dundee teen rushed to hospital after taking drugs at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow

Medics saved the life of a Dundee teenager after she took drugs at the Trnsmt music festival.

The 16-year-old is said to have taken ill at the event on Glasgow Green in the city centre on Friday and was rushed to the medical tent by her worried pals.

After receiving medical attention, the schoolgirl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. It is thought she was put in an induced coma.

