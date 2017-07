Connor McKenzie, 18, of Alloway Terrace, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McKenzie admitted assaulting PC Sharon Winks by repeatedly punching her on the head, spitting at her, and striking her on the head, in Mossgiel Place on October 9, while on bail.

He further admitted assaulting PC Tony Baynham by repeatedly punching him on the head, to his injury, at the same location and on the same date.

Sentence was deferred to August 9 for reports.