Brave Dundee teenager Megan Fletcher is to co-host a live show dedicated to fans of hit US TV drama The Walking Dead.

Megan, 15, who is now in remission having battled cancer, has been invited to present the show Walker Stalker, which will be broadcast online from the Olympia London on Saturday.

Along with host Dave Solo, Megan will be interviewing three of the biggest stars of the show.

Megan, who was the driving force behind the Tele’s Bald is Beautiful campaign, said she is a huge Walking Dead fan.

She said: “I’m so excited — I can’t believe I‘m getting to do this. I absolutely love The Walking Dead. I first got into it while watching TV with my mum when I was off school and going through my treatment.

“My bedroom is now a shrine to the programme and it’s my favourite programme on the telly.

“To be invited to interview some of the stars of the show is fantastic.

“I want to ask something related to the latest programme which was broadcast and I will think of a few others — I don’t know how many questions I’ll get to ask but hopefully a few.”

Megan’s mum Shona said that as a Christmas surprise last year, the family had given Megan — who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015 — tickets for the Walker Stalker show to see the cast of The Walking Dead.

Shona said: “I tried to set up a photo opportunity for Megan to be pictured with some of the cast but all the slots had been taken.

“I got in touch with the organisers of the show to see if they could help.

“Incredibly, they came back and said they’d like to offer Megan the chance to go down and take part in a live show — interviewing some of the stars along with the show’s host, Dave Solo.

“They told me they had researched Megan and when they saw all the charity work she had done while she was ill they wanted to give her this opportunity.

“We’re really grateful to them and to Carol Douglas Welsh of Castle Horror in Dundee who is flying Megan down and travelling with her.”

Megan revealed she will be interviewing Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel, Austin Nichols, who plays Spencer and Michael Traynor, who plays Nicholas in the series.

Katie Anderson of Walker Stalker said that Dave Solo had indicated he’d be more than happy for Megan to join him for an interview.

She said: “Megan will be able to ask the guests questions in front of the audience.”