A teenage thug who threatened to kill the families of paramedics trying to help him has been jailed.

Ross Fenty, 19, of Stirling Street, threw punches at Gillian Peters and Denise Kennedy after he chased them out of an ambulance on December 30 on Hilltown.

He admitted pulling at their equipment, acting aggressively, trying to lock them in an ambulance and trying to punch them as well as threatening to kill them and their families.

Fenty was jailed for eight months by Sheriff Alastair Brown.