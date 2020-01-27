Dundee teen Jack chasing Paralympic dream in the face of doubters

On the face of it, Jack Milne is just like any other kid.

In most ways, he is. However, the 18-year-old is different – he hides a superhuman talent in plain sight.

The Dundonian, a sixth-year pupil at Harris Academy, loves all things Dundee United – especially star man Lawrence Shankland – and relaxing with his friends.

He’s also a talented swimmer. A rising star in the pool for Dundee City Aquatics (DCA), in fact.

Jack is the same but he is also different. On the autistic spectrum, he competes as a para-swimmer for the club, Scotland and Great Britain.

You look at him and you wouldn’t necessarily think this unassuming, affable young man could be a Paralympic champion in the making.

Yet that is his goal. And, once he gets to talking, you soon realise he has an iron will and a fire inside him that seems like it could crush any challenge that comes his way.

“I feel like if I didn’t have autism I wouldn’t be me. I just find that really odd,” he told Tele Sport.

“Being on the spectrum has its ups and downs but, overall, it makes me who I am.

“I’m happy not to be treated differently because some people see the disability before the ability and that’s quite sad.

“It’s the same thing. A Paralympic medal is just as good as a medal at the Olympics, a world record is a world record. It’s the exact same thing, we’re just a wee bit different.

“I’m focusing on my exams, that’s the main priority, but I’ve got the British Para-Swimming International Meet in April.

“This year it’s Paralympic trials. Hopefully, that’s making the team for Tokyo or seeing how close I am to the team. If I don’t make it this time, I’ll know for 2024 where I need to be, what times I need to get and then work towards it.

“When you hit 18, you go into the senior phase and it gets harder so I’ve room to improve before then.

“It’s quite surreal because I was used to being a junior and now I’m competing with world record holders which is tough but it’s fun to test myself against them.”

And, with the support of his family, club and the Scotland and GB set-ups, he’s had a bit to deal with.

Being fielded with derisory questions over his eligibility to be a para athlete because he is able-bodied, being turned away from training with other clubs, living with his autism diagnosis and battling physical illness are all obstacles he continues to hurdle time and time again. Proven by his list of honours.

They are not limited to being Scottish champion, multiple times, a Tayside Schools champion, a Scottish and British record holder for his style of choice – the individual medley – and a member of every elite swimming programme going.

From close to home at the Institute of Sport and Exercise at Caird Park to travelling for the GB Para Academy, Jack is rightly an inspiration for young disabled people on Tayside.

Winner of the Jenny Wood Allen Memorial Trophy at last February’s Dundee Sports Awards, he is defending that crown at this year’s ceremony at Caird Hall next month.

And his advice to those thinking about taking up swimming is sage.

“Swimming is a sport that is accepting of everyone. It doesn’t matter your gender, race or disability – it’s just a case of giving it a go.

“If it’s not for you then that’s fine but you don’t know until you try.

“You could just be a skinny six-year-old like me, confused, not knowing what to do and then end up becoming a champion.”