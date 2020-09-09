Dundee teen in court accused of raping woman while she slept and posting act on Snapchat

A teenager has been accused of secretly filming himself raping a sleeping woman before posting the footage on Snapchat.

Nathan Thomson, 19, appeared on a petition alleging he raped the female, who cannot be named, at a flat in Dundee on 7 September.

Thomson, Riverside Place Central, Dundee, appeared in private at the city’s sheriff court today and was granted bail by Sheriff Mark Thornley.

The teenager is also alleged to have operated filming equipment with the intention of enabling himself or others to view the woman doing a private act.

That charge alleges he removed her clothing, raped her while she was asleep and unable to consent, and recorded the act without her knowledge or consent. The charge alleges he thereafter uploaded the footage to his Snapchat story on the same date.

Thomson made no plea during the brief appearance and the case against him was continued for further examination.

Police Scotland later confirmed that an 18-year-old woman had been charged in connection with distributing the footage and is due to appear at court later.