Samuel Whyte, 18, admitted driving while nearly four times the alcohol limit on July 27.

Whyte, of The Holdings, Barns of Claverhouse, admitted driving with 87mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath at a car park on Blaikies Mews, Dundee.

© Google

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Whyte was teaching a friend how to park a car in a car park.

Sheriff Tom Hughes adjourned the case until September 18 for reports and temporarily banned Whyte from driving.