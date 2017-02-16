Meet the teenager who is officially the youngest pilot in Oz — and he’s from Dundee.

Glen Sparks became Australia’s youngest aeronaut when he made his first solo flight on his 15th birthday to the delight of his mum Sonya, 44, and dad Bobby, 45.

Speaking to the Tele, the youngster said it was “crazy” when his record claim was verified by the Royal Aero Club of Western Australia, which had been teaching him to fly for two years.

He said: “It didn’t hit me until I was up in the air and I turned to my right where the instructor usually sits and he wasn’t there.

“I like the freedom of being in the air because you can go where you want, really.”

Glen spent the first two-and-a-half years of his life in Myrtlehall Gardens in the north east of Dundee.

However, his family chose to move from a city close to one Perth to another — relocating to Mandurah, near the capital of Western Australia.

When the age limit on solo flights was lowered to 15 by aviation authority CASA in 2014, he hatched a plan to make the record-breaking flight.

Glen, who goes to Mandurah Baptist College, said: “It’s been my goal to fly solo for two-and-a-bit years.

“I’ve been quite confident flying for a while — you can learn to fly solo in a year if you really go for it.

“My instructors worked hard to get me up to speed with everything.

“Now it’s just about building up hours by myself.

“By the time I’m 16 or 17, I can get my pilot’s licence.”

Glen’s mum Sonya, who originally hails from Dundee, said she was “totally proud” of her son, who has spent two years getting tuition.

She said: “He was ready and waiting for the day he turned 15.

“Ever since he was about two, he was into anything to do with planes and when we moved to Australia he just wanted to be a pilot.”

Glen has set his sights on becoming a commercial pilot for Emirates — a goal Sonya isn’t even remotely concerned about. She added: “He wants to fly for the airlines — he’ll be looking for ways to get into aviation college next. I always say to myself he’s safer in the air than on the roads. The most dangerous part of flying is the drive to the airport.

“When he goes out, he’s confident and competent. The instructors wouldn’t let him fly by himself if he didn’t have the capabilities needed to fly solo. He knows what he’s doing.”

David Currey, CEO of the Royal Aero Club of WA, said Glen had a bright future ahead.

He said: “I see Glen becoming one of the youngest commercial pilots ever with his determination. He’s very determined, but polite and respectful. He’s been very well raised by his folks.

“As a pilot, he’s very methodical with his checks and his situational awareness is very good. He knows what’s going on in his periphery and the aircraft. With someone as determined as that, he’s such a pleasure to teach.”

As he was born shortly before midnight at Ninewells Hospital on February 1, Glen is likely hold the record for some time — the time difference meant he was technically hours off of turning 15 when he took to the sky. David added: “His record will probably never be bettered because of that. That’s our little snub at the bureaucracy of Australia.”

Glen had some advice for would-be pilots in his home city thinking of working to get their own wings. He said: “Stick in and work hard for it, because it’s worth it when you get it all done. In the air is the only place you can get that kind of freedom.”