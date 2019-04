Jay Fox, of Morgan Place, was ordered to carry out unpaid work for abusing a woman.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing at the woman on Provost Road and roads between there and Maryfield police office on November 30.

He also refused to leave a property. Fox also breached his bail on January 6 by approaching the same woman.

He was ordered to perform 160 hours of unpaid work.