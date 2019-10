A teenager has denied masturbating in his garden while naked.

Jack Duff, of Midmill Road, is accused of being naked in a garden between March 21 last year and August 22 this year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is alleged he performed a sex act on himself within the view of others.

The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for January 30, with an intermediate diet on January 14.