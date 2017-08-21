Dundee teen Chelsea to introduce Nicola Sturgeon at Future As5et conference

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee teenager who wrote a heart-wrenching open letter to her drug addict parents which then went viral is to address a conference aimed at fifth-year schoolgirls.

Chelsea Cameron will appear at the Future As5et event next month.

The main speaker at the conference will be First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

19-year-old Chelsea said she was very excited to have been invited to open the conference and to be on the platform answering questions alongside Ms Sturgeon.

Chelsea said: “The conference is aimed at girls in fifth year at secondary school.

“I will be the first speaker and then introduce Nicola Sturgeon.

“I will then be taking part in a question and answer session with her.

“The conference is all about giving teenage girls advice about career and lifestyle choices and talking to them about taking the opportunities that become available to them in life.”

Chelsea caught the nation’s attention earlier this year after writing an online letter thanking her parents for missing key milestones in her life, which she said had taught her to stand on her own two feet.

She has already met Miss Sturgeon when she was invited to have coffee with her.

Chelsea’s story — which first appeared in the Evening Telegraph — was picked up by national and international news organisations and she was invited to appear on national television to talk about her story.

Future As5et will be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on September 22.