A Dundee teenager who wrote an open letter to her drug addict parents now hopes to take on an ambassadorial role to mentor other youngsters.

Chelsea Cameron’s letter of “thanks” to her mum Tammy and dad Alexander first appeared in the Tele.

In her letter, Chelsea revealed how she was forced to cope with drug abuse and criminality from her parents.

Within a day, the 18-year-old, of the Menzieshill area of Dundee, had been contacted by newspapers and TV and radio stations the length and breadth of the country.

She was asked to appear to speak about her experiences and why she had written the letter.

The former Menzieshill High head girl spent a week in London where she was interviewed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, Victoria Derbyshire for her BBC Two programme and on BBC Breakfast.

Now back in Dundee, Chelsea has spoken of how the experience has changed her and her ambitions for the future.

She explained: “It was a crazy week but it really made me think about my future.

“I would like to be able to use what has happened to me to reach out and help other young people affected by drugs and criminality in a positive way.

“I have been offered various options but so far I haven’t made any decisions.

“But perhaps I could take on a role as some sort of ambassador.

“I was thinking I could maybe go around schools and colleges and speak to young people about how best they can help themselves if they end up in a situation similar to mine.

“I definitely want to support people so they can take responsibility for themselves.

“I’d like to approach it in an innovative sort of way and I am taking my time to consider how best to do it.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea said following her letter she has since been contacted by her mum.

She added: “She contacted me and I will definitely call her for a chat.

“It would be great to talk to her and maybe begin to rebuild our relationship.”