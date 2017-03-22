A Dundee teenager whose open letter to her drug-addict parents went viral is to meet with Scotland’s First Minister.

Chelsea Cameron has revealed that she has been invited to join Nicola Sturgeon for a coffee.

The 19-year-old caught the nation’s attention earlier this year when writing her online letter — thanking her parents for missing key milestones in her life, which taught her to stand on her own two feet.

She said today: “I got a complete shock to receive the email asking me to go to meet the First Minister.

“I’m really excited. It’s just something else incredible that has happened since I wrote that letter to my mum and dad.”

Chelsea said that she had been told that Ms Sturgeon had been following her story closely.

She said the email came from a special adviser to the SNP leader. It said: “I wanted to first of all say your story has had great impact upon many people — it was an incredibly brave thing to do and letting it into the public domain for discussion I am sure has helped to inspire not only young people but those older than you too.

“I know you are interested in the mentoring scheme the First Minister announced a couple of weeks ago.

“Full details are yet to be released but we’ll ensure you have access to information on how to put yourself forward when it’s finalised.”

The email continued: “As an aside, the First Minister followed your story with interest and she would like to invite you into Parliament for a cup of tea (or coffee!) and a chat.”

Chelsea said: “It will be incredible to meet her and explain why I did what I did. Basically I think she just wants to meet me for a chat.

“It’s a great opportunity to be asked to meet up with her and I’m going to use the chance to get my message across to her.”

Chelsea’s story, which first appeared in the Tele, was picked up by national and international news organisations.

It told how she had been forced to cope with drug abuse and criminality in her household from an early age.

Chelsea beat the odds to become head girl at Menzieshill High School and now wants to take her experiences to other children.

She later appeared on shows including This Morning and BBC Breakfast and was invited to be interviewed on several radio shows.