Dundee teen charged with abuse offences over three months

A man has appeared in court charged with abusing a woman over the course of several months at her home address in Whitfield and elsewhere in the city.

Rory Grant, 18, is alleged to have engaged in an abusive course of conduct against the woman between December 9 2019 and March 25 at an address in The Elms and other parts of Dundee.

The teenager, of Beauly Square, appeared on petition before Sheriff Lorna Drummond to hear the charges against him.

Prosecutors allege that he repeatedly seized the woman by the body and placed his hand under her pyjamas, touching her intimately.

He is also said to have struck her on the body with both hands to her injury, to have repeatedly punched and kicked holes in doors and walls, and to have seized her by the body and dragged her across the floor, also to her injury.

In addition, Grant has been accused of contacting the woman by mobile phone despite being told to desist, and repeatedly threatened to harm himself.

He was further alleged to have repeatedly attended at the woman’s home address and stared through her windows, and to have repeatedly contacted her through social media.

Grant did not enter a plea during the short private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was committed for further examination and the teenager was bailed on the condition that he does not approach, contact or seek to approach or contact the woman and does not enter The Elms.