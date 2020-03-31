Dundee teen charged over life-threatening assault with hammer and glass bottle

A teenager has appeared in private in court charged with a life-threatening assault on another man in Dundee.

Callum Samson, 18, is alleged to have acted with another man to assault Kevin Kimmet with a hammer and a glass bottle.

The Forth Crescent man is accused of striking Mr Kimmet on the head and body repeatedly with the implements to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

He allegedly carried out the attack on February 28 on Strathcarron Place in Menzieshill.

Prosecutors say the alleged attack was carried out while Samson was on bail granted on October 1 last year.

Samson has also been accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively, uttering threats of violence and brandishing a hammer at Mr Kimmet on Forth Crescent on February 29, and to have possessed a hammer at the same place and date.

Samson appeared on petition in a closed hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, and is yet to enter a plea to the charges.

He was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody meantime.