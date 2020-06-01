Dundee teen allegedly caught with ‘dealer-level’ amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis

A teenager has been arrested after officers in Dundee made a number of alleged drugs recoveries when executing search warrants.

Police raided addresses in Dundonald Street on Friday May 29.

At the first, a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged following the alleged recovery of tablets and cannabis, along with a four-figure sum of cash. He will be reported and is due to appear at court at a later date.

At the second, a 47-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man were arrested and charged following the alleged recovery of dealer-level quantities of heroin, cannabis and crack cocaine, along with a quantity of cash. They were released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on a later date.

An address in Thurso Gardens linked to the teenager was also searched, where further quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were said to have been recovered.

In an unrelated incident, three men were arrested and charged after officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra driving in Coupar Angus Road, Dundee, on May 28 and allegedly discovered quantities of cannabis and cash, along with items relating to the distribution of drugs, within the car. All three were released to be reported and enquiries are continuing.