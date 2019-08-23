Dundee teen admits possessing and creating indecent images of children

A teenager has admitted possessing and being involved in the creation of indecent images of children.

Niall Dolan, of Heron Rise, appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday to plead guilty to two charges relating to indecent images, including possessing 10 of the most extreme nature.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told how officers enacted a search warrant at the 18-year-old’s address in February this year.

© Google

The teenager let officers in and asked if he could speak to someone out of earshot of his mother.

He then told officers: “I was sending images of myself to men. I got some back. They are on my laptop. I was younger at the time.”

Police seized and examined several devices, including an HP laptop, a phone and an Apple Macbook.

Mr Burton said: “The results of the examination of the Hewlett Packard laptop revealed 17 indecent images of children. These included 10 category A, six category B and one category C.

“There was also file-sharing software present on the device, and several filenames were indicative of indecent images of children.

“He provided no comment at interview and made no reply when he was charged.”

Dolan admitted that, between April 23 2018 and February 13 this year at his home address or elsewhere unknown to prosecutors he did have indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

He also admitted that, between March 12 2015 and December 20 2018 at his home address or elsewhere that he took, permitted to take or made indecent photos or pseudo-photographs of children.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond adjourned Dolan’s case until September 23 for the preparation of a criminal justice and social work report and a Tay Project assessment.

Dolan had his bail continued in the meantime.