A teenager who denies dealing drugs and possessing a knife had his trial postponed.

Myles McGhee is accused of being concerned in the supply of Class B drug cannabis on Forth Crescent on October 4 last year.

The 18-year-old, of Larch Street, was also allegedly concerned in the supply of cocaine, a Class A drug.

A third charge states he was in possession of a knife on the same date.

His trial was adjourned until June.