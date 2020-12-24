Dundee teen accused of having knife and screwdriver, slapping McDonald’s employee, and trying to bite police officers

A teenager allegedly slapped a McDonald’s employee before spitting at police officers while claiming to have coronavirus.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody after making no plea in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors allege the teen slapped a man on the face at McDonald’s Milton of Craigie on Saturday.

On the same date, the youngster was allegedly in possession of a screwdriver and a knife on Hebrides Drive.

The teen then allegedly acted aggressively at the charge bar at police headquarters on West Bell Street. He is alleged to have made threats to stab and kill the police.

Police constables Tony Weed and Matthew Sneesby were allegedly kicked on the knee by the teen before he allegedly tried to bite them on the hand.

A separate charge alleges the youth spat in their proximity and claimed to have Covid-19.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the teen’s case on petition was continued for further examination by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.