Dundee technology and engineering group to host recruitment fair

Texo, a technology and engineering group, is to host a recruitment fair in Dundee.

The event will take place at the Malmaison on Thursday May 30 from noon to 8pm.

The company is looking to fill vacancies for several jobs.

These include riggers, painters, plumbers, pipefitters, welders, rope access, shot-blasters, electricians, NDT techs, industrial cleaners, HVAC/refrigeration, qualified UAV pilots, floorlayers, platers, architectural outfitters, ductworkers/laggers and fire watchers.

The roles are to fulfil the company’s growing portfolio of shipyard projects at Port of Dundee and Invergordon.

Anyone interested can attend the event to find out more about the company and its projects.