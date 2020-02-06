Dundee tech firm left reeling after advertisement hoardings are vandalised

Bosses at a Dundee tech firm have voiced their frustration after their advertisement hoardings were vandalised just weeks after purchase.

The trailers for Snappy Shopper had been situated on Broughty Ferry Road before they were targeted this week.

Two signs promoting the firm which allows customers to buy items from their local convenience stores via their phones were sprayed in silver spray paint at some point over the past 48 hours.

Snappy Shopper co-founder and chair, Mike Callachan, said company will now need to fork out to replace the signs.

He said: “Its a massive frustration for us that this has happened, they aren’t even a month old. I drove past yesterday morning and noticed the spray paint.

“I went up to try and clean it myself but it wouldn’t come off and when we spoke to the designers, they said turps would only damage it further.”

The signs which cost around £2,000 each and were promoting the new shopping app which is used by Premier Hyatts in Happyhillock Road and Family Shopper on Lochee High Street among other stores.

Mike expressed his frustration and admitted he couldn’t even decipher what the vandals were trying to scrawl on the boards.

He said: “We have no idea why anyone would want to do this. When I went up it wasn’t immediately clear if anything else had been damaged in the surrounding area.

“It was unclear what the graffiti was even meant to say.

“Thankfully we had two other ad trailers which had already been moved to other sites in Carnoustie and Arbroath.

“The likelihood is we will need to reinvest to purchase new trailers. We posted images of the damage online and people have been saying those responsible are scum.

“People have also offered names for people who might be able to help try and clear it off.”

The company confirmed they hadn’t contacted the police yet regarding the incident.

Mike said he wanted to thank those who had contacted the company regarding the damage that had been caused.