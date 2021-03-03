Dundee tech firm acquired in £1.25 million deal

Dundee HR software specialist Youmanage has been acquired in a seven-figure deal.

Youmanage helps employers improve the quality and effectiveness of their human resources management.

It supports around 200 clients with its platform.

The business has been purchased by employment law, HR, and health and safety specialist Law At Work for £1.25 million.

It is part of a trio of acquisitions worth a combined £5.15m announced by Law At Work’s parent company Marlowe plc.

Role of technology in human resources

Nick Pye, chief executive at Youmanage, said: “Technology is set to play an increasingly important role in the delivery of HR and advisory services to business owners, HR professionals and people managers alike.

“The entire Youmanage team look forward to working with Law At Work and the Marlowe group of companies to provide technological advances in the HR tech space.”

Youmanage was acquired for a £750,000 upfront payment and a deferred element of £500,000.

Trio of acquisitions will bring opportunities

The other acquisitions are for employment law firm and employee relations technology business ESPHR and third sector specialist HR Services Partnership (HRSP).

Magnus Swanson, chairman of Law At Work, said the transactions were a major step for the group, supporting the overall growth trajectory and expansion of its services proposition.

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome these new businesses into the group.

“Since becoming part of Marlowe, our ambition has been to acquire further businesses that complement our own, in order to strengthen the services we provide to our clients.

“These acquisitions reinforce our current offering with more high-quality legal expertise, market-leading software and greater capability in our HR consultancy offering.

“I’m very excited about our future, the opportunities that this will bring for our brilliant team and the enhanced level of support this will offer our SME and mid-market clients.”

Details of the ESPHR and HR Services Partnership deals

ESPHR is a new model employment law firm and ER technology business comprised of a 14-strong team.

Established in 2003, it has 170 retained clients including Greene King plc, Randstad and Entain plc.

The Woking-based employment law compliance specialist was acquired for a total consideration of £3.2m.

HRSP specialises in delivering bespoke HR support to charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Its team of 21 HR consultants provides project-based and retained support to around 200 clients each year.

Located in Horsham, the company has experienced strong growth in the last year, with an annual turnover of £1m. It was acquired for a total consideration of £700,000.