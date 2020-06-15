Dundee team dishes out breakfast to vulnerable children

Parcels of healthy breakfast food have been arriving on thousands of doorsteps across the UK, thanks to an expanded partnership with Magic Breakfast and Amazon.

The team at Amazon’s station in Dundee is supporting the delivery of the parcels through Amazon Logistics to the homes of children.

The children receiving these meals normally have a free breakfast at school, provided by Magic Breakfast, to give them the fuel they need for their morning lessons.

Since schools closed due to Covid-19, however, the charity has adapted its delivery model to ensure children from its partner schools can continue to enjoy their breakfast at home.

Alex Cunningham, CEO of Magic Breakfast, said: “Amazon staff have bent over backwards to help the children and schools we support.

“In a time when hunger is a reality faced by many, Amazon is enabling Magic Breakfast to reach thousands of vulnerable children with a healthy breakfast.”