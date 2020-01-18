Dundee team are set to star in a top ITV quiz show after applying following a few ‘bevvies’

A team of old school friends harked back to their exam days when they took part in a daytime TV quiz show which will be aired next week.

Steven Elder, Ben Ager, Finlay Hughes, Duncan Johnston and Morgan Bruce, are friends from their Harris Academy school days.

The group, who attended Harris Academy, are fans of the show Tenable and decided to enter after enjoying a few drinks together one day.

The show – which is presented by Harry Potter and Star Wars star Warwick Davis – has been entertaining viewers since it was first screened in 2016.

Contestants try and get as many answers right as possible in genres featuring top 10s, for example top ranked mens tennis players.

Steven Elder, from Invergowrie, said the quiz enthusiasts had all watched the show numerous times before deciding applying to go on.

Because the episode hasn’t aired yet, the lads remained tight-lipped about how they got on – but, if successful, they could have scooped £125,000.

The 23-year-old added: “We applied back in November 2018 and initially we weren’t taking it too seriously but we got an email the following Monday about our application.”

A telephone interview and Skype interview followed before the group were selected for the show, which was filmed in May of last year.

He added: “The filming took about four hours and the show itself only lasts about 40 minutes or so – there were a few takes.

“We were confident going into the filming at Pinewood Studios, as we knew we had a good general knowledge base.”

Although the lads couldn’t give too much away ahead of the screening they praised the show’s host.

He added: “Warwick was a really nice guy. We had a laugh with him during the filming and we know there are going to be a few funny bits.

“We haven’t seen it ourselves but we will be seeing it for the first time on Tuesday like the rest of the audience.”

Tenable will be on ITV on Tuesday from 3pm.