Dundee teachers attacked or verbally abused thousands of times in the past five years

Dundee teachers and school staff have been victims of violence in the workplace thousands of times in five years.

New figures reveal hundreds of teachers, and other school staff, have reported being subjected to physical or verbal abuse in the last academic year alone.

Of these, 86 were primary schoool teachers, and 48 taught in secondaries, with 109 staff from other roles also reporting incident.

A total of 32 schools across the city were the scene of these incidents across the whole year.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children and families committee at Dundee City Council, said it was important these incidents are taken seriously, and that teachers are properly supported.

He said: “It is also important to take appropriate action against pupils where necessary and make sure we can support members of staff. We need to give them the right support rather than just noting it has happened.”

Rosebank, St Andrew’s, St Joseph’s and Victoria Park primaries all recorded the fewest number of incidents last year.

The latest figures, provided by the city council after a Freedom of Information request, represent a slight dip on the year prior, where there were 243 incidents, and a huge decrease on 2017, when there were 670 recorded.

Meanwhile in secondary schools, there were 92 assaults on teachers and 25 on non-teaching staff in 2018, along with 140 in total in 2017, 101 in 2016, and 78 on teachers and eight on non-teachers in 2015.

In 2016 there were 260 recorded incidents in primary schools, and 191 against teachers and 263 against non-teaching staff in 2015.

Across the past three years the schools that have reported the most violent incidents were Clepington, Downfield and Tayview primaries.

In its FOI response, Dundee City Council said it records “violent incidents” rather than “attacks” because it wants to reflect the principle that behaviour is a form of communication in children and young people.

The response said: “We would emphasise the numbers we have provided cover anything from shouting at a teacher to throwing an object, to an actual attack. These are all based on staff perceptions of what is violent.”

In addition, the response claimed the majority of these incidents involved children with additional support needs (ASN), and adds the local authority’s interpretation of the data takes this into account.

The figures come as the annual Scottish Government pupil census found the number of specialist teachers supporting ASN pupil has dropped from 3,840 in 2012 to 3,464 last year, despite an overall increase of 82.9% in the number of pupils identified as ASN.

A spokesman for the council said: “Teachers are encouraged to report incidents and we work closely with them to offer support.

“These incidents are treated extremely seriously.

“Schools also take the appropriate action against pupils.”

