Dundee teacher to stand trial accused of sex attacks on pupils at city school

A teacher has appeared in court charged with carrying out sex attacks on children at a city school.

James Skelton Smith, 57, is alleged to have assaulted a number of females over an 11-year period at multiple addresses in Dundee.

He denies all the charges against him and is due to stand trial later this year.

Smith is accused of indecently assaulting a woman at an address on an occasion between June 1 and December 31 2008.

It is alleged that he seized her body before repeatedly touching her breasts and repeatedly kissing her.

Prosecutors allege that he indecently assaulted a woman at a school between January 1 and March 31 2009. The same woman was allegedly touched inappropriately and kissed by Smith on Camperdown Street between March 1-31 2009.

Smith also denies indecently assaulting a child at the same school between May 1-31 2010.

A third and fourth child were allegedly indecently assaulted at the school between January 5-July 1 last year and January 1-31 this year respectively.

A final charge alleges that on various occasions between August 15 2016 and July 1 last year, Smith conducted himself in a disorderly manner while working as a teacher at the same school.

He is accused of repeatedly dropping a pencil or similar to the floor, bending down to retrieve it and while bending, looking up the skirts of female pupils, to their fear and alarm.

Smith, of Nelson Terrace, pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Following his not guilty pleas, Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a trial for September, with a pre-trial hearing due to take place in August.

Smith was released on bail with special conditions not to approach or contact the complainers.