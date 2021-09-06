Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Dundee teacher stuns police with rum drink drive confession

By Gordon Currie
September 6, 2021, 7:00 am
Dundee Sheriff Court.
A teacher who was pulled over because of the speed he was driving stunned police by confessing he had just downed a bottle of rum.

Paul Siggsworth’s career has been left hanging in the balance after he admitted driving while he was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

He was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £600.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Dundee Sheriff Court “Police officers saw his car and thought he might be going over the speed limit.

“It doesn’t say what the speed was but that is why he was pulled over.

“He stated to the officers that he had drunk a bottle of rum before driving his car.

“He said the last drink he had was around an hour beforehand.”

Solicitor claims teacher ‘rarely drinks’

Solicitor William Watt, defending, said Siggsworth – who was not present in court – had let himself and his colleagues down with a serious lapse of judgment.

“He is 40 years old and a school teacher.

“He is quite disturbed and upset that he has found himself in this position.

“He is concerned about the impact this will have on his career and the effect it will have on his standing with his colleagues.

“He is extremely remorseful that it has happened.

“On the night of this incident he had gone to a friend’s house.

“He had driven halfway and walked the rest of the way.

“He rarely drinks but on this occasion things had gotten out of hand and he drank a bottle of rum. He was on his way home.

“His explanation was that it was very cold at that time and as he passed the car he opened it up to get a jacket.

“Once he did that, he thought, ‘it’s only a short distance home, I’ll just drive’.”

‘Excellent policing’ praised by sheriff

Siggsworth, 40, of Charleston Drive, Dundee, admitted driving his Ford Mondeo in the city’s Perth Road on April 3 while he was over the limit.

His reading was 64/22 mics.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane said: “If he had drunk a bottle of rum then I am surprised his reading was actually as low as it was.

“This is another example of excellent policing and a display of vigilance at the hands of our police officers.

“They caught you on this ill-advised journey.

“It was as a result of that, that there were no further adverse consequences for other road users.”