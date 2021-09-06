Dundee teacher stuns police with rum drink drive confession

A teacher who was pulled over because of the speed he was driving stunned police by confessing he had just downed a bottle of rum.

Paul Siggsworth’s career has been left hanging in the balance after he admitted driving while he was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

He was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £600.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Dundee Sheriff Court “Police officers saw his car and thought he might be going over the speed limit.

“It doesn’t say what the speed was but that is why he was pulled over.

“He stated to the officers that he had drunk a bottle of rum before driving his car.

“He said the last drink he had was around an hour beforehand.”

Solicitor claims teacher ‘rarely drinks’

Solicitor William Watt, defending, said Siggsworth – who was not present in court – had let himself and his colleagues down with a serious lapse of judgment.

“He is 40 years old and a school teacher.

“He is quite disturbed and upset that he has found himself in this position.

“He is concerned about the impact this will have on his career and the effect it will have on his standing with his colleagues.

“He is extremely remorseful that it has happened.

“On the night of this incident he had gone to a friend’s house.

“He had driven halfway and walked the rest of the way.

“He rarely drinks but on this occasion things had gotten out of hand and he drank a bottle of rum. He was on his way home.

“His explanation was that it was very cold at that time and as he passed the car he opened it up to get a jacket.

“Once he did that, he thought, ‘it’s only a short distance home, I’ll just drive’.”

‘Excellent policing’ praised by sheriff

Siggsworth, 40, of Charleston Drive, Dundee, admitted driving his Ford Mondeo in the city’s Perth Road on April 3 while he was over the limit.

His reading was 64/22 mics.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane said: “If he had drunk a bottle of rum then I am surprised his reading was actually as low as it was.

“This is another example of excellent policing and a display of vigilance at the hands of our police officers.

“They caught you on this ill-advised journey.

“It was as a result of that, that there were no further adverse consequences for other road users.”