Dundee teacher rushed to hospital after freak dodgeball injury at local school

A teacher was hospitalised following a freak accident at a Dundee school.

The staff member, understood to be a PE teacher, suffered a head injury after being hit by a ball during a lesson at Grove Academy on Claypotts Road shortly before lunchtime on Friday.

The accident reportedly happened during a game of dodgeball in one of the school gyms, with emergency services called to the school just before noon.

Paramedics treated the woman, in her 40s, and she was subsequently taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Word quickly spread around the school after two ambulances were spotted arriving as pupils filed out of classes for their lunch breaks.

The council confirmed the teacher had been injured but it was unclear how seriously she was hurt.

A spokesman for the council said: “We can confirm there was an accident in the gym at Grove Academy at lunchtime which resulted in a member of staff being taken to Ninewells Hospital and treated for a head injury.”

Meanwhile, the ambulance service confirmed the teacher had been taken to the hospital for further checks.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 11.58am on Friday to attend an incident at Grove Academy.

“We sent two ambulances and a patient in their 40s was taken to Ninewells Hospital for further assessment.”

One senior pupil said everybody at the school was talking about the incident. She added: “It was a bit of a shocker.”