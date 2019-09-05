Dundee teacher on trial accused of historic sex offences

A teacher will stand trial later this month accused of a multitude of historical sex offencea.

James Skelton Smith, of Nelson Street, denies several sexual assault charges.

Smith is accused of committing the offences over an 11-year period and has launched a special defence of consent.

He is accused of an indecent assault in 2008, two assaults upon one woman in 2009, and indecently assaulting children at a Dundee school in 2010, 2018 and 2019.

Smith, 57, has also been accused of disorderly conduct between August 15 2016 and July 1 2018 while working as a teacher at a school, dropping a pencil or similar and looking up the skirts of female pupils as he retrieved it.

Yesterday he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he continued to plead not guilty.

His trial is scheduled to begin on September 19 .

His bail was continued.