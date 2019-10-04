Dundee teacher found guilty of carrying out string of attacks on children and women that he taught

A creepy art teacher has been found guilty of carrying out a string of sex attacks against children and women that he taught.

James Skelton-Smith, 57, attacked one woman at his home after a night out as well as looking up the skirts of young females in his classrooms.

A sheriff hailed the courage of his victims who spoke out against him before finding him guilty of five charges committed between 2008 and 2018.

Smith was placed on the sex offender’s register and will return to court for sentencing in November.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how one ex-pupil, now 33, said she “played dead” after Smith touched her breasts when she went back to his house.

They met in the city centre after spending hours at in a bar.

Another older woman recalled having her buttocks touched by Smith in a store cupboard while a third said she was kissed and groped without consent in his classroom.

Smith, of Nelson Terrace, categorically denied the allegations against him, describing them as “absolutely ridiculous”.

Before finding him guilty, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “Having found these witnesses to be, at points, courageous, I can’t have any reasonable doubt in my mind.

“I can’t consider a doubt exists given the number of witnesses.”

Smith was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at his home on an occasion between June 2008 and December 2008.

He was additionally convicted of indecently assaulting a former pupil at the school where he taught between January and March 2009.

In May 2010 at the same school, Smith touched and pushed a pupil’s buttocks.

Between January and July 2018, he repeatedly touched the thigh of a pupil.

Smith was convicted of a final charge of repeatedly dropping a pencil to look up female pupils’ skirts between August 2016 and July 2018.

Sentence was deferred for reports.