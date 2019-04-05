Dundee teacher charged with multitude of sex offences

A Dundee teacher is set to appear in court after he was charged with a multitude of sexual offences.

James Skelton Smith, 57, is facing numerous charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, along with a number of other offences of an unspecified nature.

The local authority secondary school where he is employed cannot be named for legal reasons.

Smith is understood to have voluntarily surrendered to officers at a police station earlier this week, when he was arrested and formally charged.

Full details of the charges he faces are not expected to be revealed ahead of an appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in the near future.

However, the Tele understands that the alleged offences are both recent and historical in nature.

Police have confirmed that a 57-year-old man has been charged with several offences.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a number of offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, along with other offences.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Dundee City Council did not respond when asked for comment, despite repeated attempts.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland, the national watchdog for the teaching profession, declined to comment on whether it had been made aware of any proceedings involving Smith.