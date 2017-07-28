One of Dundee’s biggest taxi firms has started making drivers pay to charge their electric cabs.

Taxi firm 203020 is asking drivers to pay a minimum of £2 every time they charge their vehicles in the company’s compound. The firm has 10 charge points, which can also be used by electric vehicles not owned by the firm.

Sandra Young from 203020 said high demand and soaring electricity bills meant the firm had no choice but to charge.

“It only costs £2 but we just had to do it — it was far too much and some of our drivers were having to queue.”

Graeme Stephen, president of Dundee Taxi Association, said the new charges are unlikely to deter drivers from switching from petrol or diesel vehicles.

Mr Stephen said: “They have started charging but it’s not a lot — it works out about £2 for a 13 kilowatt charge. That gives you 80 to 100 miles. If you could tell me where you can get petrol or diesel for that price that would be great.”

Mr Stephen said he believes electric cars will become more popular as more rapid charging points are provided.

Dundee City Council was awarded £1.8 million from the Office of Low Emission Vehicles to create charging points at eight locations in the city.

Other charging hubs will be created in Fife, Perth and Kinross and Angus, and at six NHS Tayside hospitals.

The council currently operates 66 electric vehicles from six different manufacturers, meaning about 25% of the local authority’s car and small van fleet is electric. It also uses two hybrid vehicles.

The council owns 58 charging points at eight publicly-available locations, including Scotland’s first rapid charger.

A spokeswoman said all its charging points will remain free to use.