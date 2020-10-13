Dundee taxi drivers spat at and abused after refusing passengers without masks

Taxi drivers say they’re being abused, spat on and kicked at – just for insisting that passengers wear their masks.

Drivers from across the city claim many customers have become violent and aggressive when asked to wear masks, with some even becoming violent.

One driver, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed that some passengers had gone as far as to spit on him after he refused them a ride.

He said: “The abuse we get is unbelievable.

“They would call me a bloody idiot if I told them they couldn’t come in the car without a mask on.

“I’ve also had some people threaten me, kick the car and spit on it too, and we’ve had no support or guidance on how we’re supposed to police this when we’re out and taking passengers.”

“It happens all the time, I’ve had people shouting and giving me abuse right on the taxi rank.

“I’ve been treated badly by so many of these idiots, and it’s not just young people, there are older ones too.

“I’ve even been threatened by people saying that they’ll report me for not giving them service and they don’t even have a leg to stand on, because they’re the ones not obeying the rules.”

The cabbie also claimed that other drivers have been ignoring the rules in order to get a fare.

He added: “Sometimes, if I’m at the front of the rank and I turn someone away for not wearing a mask, they’ll go off and get in another car which will take them.

“These guys are putting a £5 or £6 fare ahead of their own lives.

“Also, once that passenger has been dropped off, if they’re not wearing a mask they could be passing it to any other passengers who are in that cab until it’s cleaned.

“The drivers that take people without a mask are encouraging these guys, they’re letting them know that they’ll be able to get a ride even if they have no mask.”

Chris Elder, taxi secretary for Unite the Union, confirmed that many drivers have had issues with people not obeying the rules.

He said: “I have heard a lot of things like that, and taxi drivers shouldn’t have to put up with it.

“Of course, there is a safety risk here, and I would advise drivers who experience this kind of abuse to go to the police as it is a crime, although I understand that by the time police get down there the incident may be over.

“We just want the public to respect that these drivers are trying to keep them and the rest of the public safe.

“Nobody should be subjected to verbal abuse just for doing their job.”