Dundee taxi driver urged to come forward after body found on Carnoustie beach

Police have urged a taxi driver to come forward as part of their enquiries into a body found on Carnoustie beach.

Emergency crews rushed to the mouth of Barry Burn, near the Rookery restaurant and Carnoustie Golf Links, at about 1pm after the gruesome discovery was made.

A police statement said: “We are appealing for a taxi driver to speak us who we understand dropped the man off in Carnoustie on Saturday 15 December.

“The man’s death is being treated as unexplained. There is no suggestion that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“His details will be released once formal identification has taken place.”

Detective Inspector Ray Birnie said: “We need to confirm the last movements of the man and we need to speak to a taxi driver who we believe picked the man up at 11.13pm on Saturday 15 December in Fort Street/Brook Street in Broughty Ferry and dropped him off in Carnoustie.

“The taxi was a black people carrier style vehicle, with a sliding rear door and an orange light on the roof.

“If this was you, or you know the identity of the taxi driver, then we need to speak to you urgently. Please get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference 1960 of 16 December’.”