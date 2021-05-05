Dundee taxi driver subjected to attempted armed robbery

Police in Dundee have urged witnesses to come forward after a taxi driver was subjected to an attempted robbery on Monday.

The suspect left empty-handed after threatening the driver with a “sharp or bladed implement” and demanding money.

Officers are investigating the incident which is said to have occurred between 9:30am and 9:45am on Monday, May 3, on Morgan Street in Dundee.

The driver had collected the passenger from St Andrews Street before driving to Morgan Street where the incident took place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, the passenger threatened the taxi driver with a sharp or bladed implement of some kind and demanded money from him.

“The taxi driver managed to get out of the car and away from the suspect, sustaining an injury to his hand in the process.

“The suspect left empty-handed and made off along Park Avenue towards Baxter Park.

Appeal for witnesses

“Officers would like to trace a man described as white, in his 30’s, about 5ft 8 and slim build, and was wearing a black face mask, black baseball cap with no obvious markings, black zip up jacket and black bottoms.

“He spoke with a local accent and appeared to have a dark beard or stubble.”

They added: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0797 of 3rd May.”