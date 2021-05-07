Dundee taxi driver describes terrifying moment passenger held knife to his throat

A Dundee taxi driver has described the terrifying moment a passenger held a knife to his throat and demanded money.

Astonishingly, Bob Griffin, 63, stayed cool, calm and collected and was back at work the following day despite nursing a pretty severe cut to his thumb.

Bob, who has been a taxi driver in the city for 42 years, said: “There was nothing else for it really.

“I never really thought about it at the time and just managed to stay calm.”

Bob was the victim of the attempted robbery in Morgan Street, Stobswell, at around 9am on Monday.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident.

‘He put a blade to my neck’

Bob said: “I had dropped my grandson off at work at around 7am and this guy was my third fare of the day.

“I picked him up in St Andrew’s Street and he asked me to take him to Morgan Street.

“When I pulled up where he asked, he got behind me and put a blade to my neck and demanded I hand over my bag.”

He added: “I put my arm up and managed to get away from the blade and that was when my thumb got cut.”

‘He fell flat on his face on the pavement’

Bob was threatened again but soon made his escape.

He said: “He told me not to get out of the car and that if I did he would stab me.

“I shoved the car into first gear and took off.

“Luckily for me I saw a police car which I waved down. At the same time the guy was getting out of the taxi and fell flat on his face on the pavement.”

Bob says his assailant took off in the direction of Park Lane and Baxter Park.

The taxi driver was allowed to go home after being checked over by paramedics, getting his thumb glued and having his taxi swabbed for prints by a forensics team.

He said: ” I was happy to go back to work the next day.

“I know it could have all ended so differently but I haven’t really stopped to think about that, I don’t see any point.

“Mind you, you don’t expect something like that to happen in broad day light at 9 o’clock in the morning.

“I’ve driven night shift in my taxi for 42 years and that’s the first time anything like this has happened to me.

“Times have been hard enough for us taxi drivers without something like this happening.”

Appeal for witnesses

Police Scotland have urged witnesses to come forward with information.

A spokesman said: “Upon arrival, the passenger threatened the taxi driver with a sharp or bladed implement of some kind and demanded money from him.

“The taxi driver managed to get out of the car and away from the suspect, sustaining an injury to his hand in the process.

“The suspect left empty-handed and made off along Park Avenue towards Baxter Park.

“Officers would like to trace a man described as white, in his 30’s, about 5ft 8in and slim build, and was wearing a black face mask, black baseball cap with no obvious markings, black zip up jacket and black bottoms.

“He spoke with a local accent and appeared to have a dark beard or stubble.”

They added: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0797 of 3rd May.”