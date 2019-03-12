Dundee taxi driver contacts Tele to reunite child’s bike with owner

Has your child lost a bike?

A taxi driver has been in touch with the Tele to say he found a child’s bike on Lochee High Street around midnight on Saturday March 2.

The driver has made attempts to trace an owner but has had no luck.

The bike is distinctive due to its bright red frame with matching wheels and black tires.

The pedals and saddle of the bike are white as are the grips on the handlebars.

To ensure the bike is returned to its proper home, we’re asking the owner to get in touch and confirm the brand name of the bike as well as some additional text painted upon it.

If this sounds familiar and you would like to reclaim the bike please call 01382 575473.