A Dundee taxi boss has been named one of the people most influential in the UK for reducing the carbon footprint.

The GreenFleet 100 Most Influential list is a mix of individuals who have helped the transport sector become greener, put together by GreenFleet, a specialist publication which focuses on electric vehicles.

The list includes fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers, policy makers and green campaigners.

David Young is owner of 203020 Electric in Dundee, a taxi firm with an all-electric fleet of Nissan LEAFs.

He cites the city’s “bad air pollution” as the reason for going all-electric.

Chancellor Phillip Hammond tops the list.

Mr Young said today: “It is very, very good news to be recognised on this list.

“Dundee City Council has been fantastic by allowing us to use the charging facilities.

“I was very surprised when I heard the news and I am very appreciative about it.”

Mr Young said he already plans to expand the fleet, by adding 10 cars in the near future.