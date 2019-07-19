Dundee taxi boss defends ‘headhunting’ city drivers using personal information from council

A taxi boss who sent headhunting letters to “hundreds” of city drivers has defended his actions, saying he has not broken the law.

Qaiser Habib, operator of Dundee City Taxis, was criticised by union chiefs and licence holders after he posted letters to the homes of the city’s cabbies asking them to join his firm.

Mr Habib, a taxi driver by trade who started his own firm in 2017, told the Tele he obtained the list of drivers directly from the council after explaining why he wanted it.

It is understood that a full list of the city’s taxi drivers, complete with name and addresses, can be purchased from the licensing board for £40.

© DC Thomson

Mr Habib said: “The list of names and addresses has been published – my side of this story is very simple.

“If you go to the council and ask for the taxi information they ask why. They checked I was credible and asked for a written consent from me. Then I paid and got the information.”

Despite concerns from local Unite taxi rep boss Chris Elder and some drivers, Mr Habib claims to have had few complaints from the city cabbies.

“I’ve had a couple of calls asking me to take names off the list if I do this again and I said that is no problem,” he added.

“But most of them are happy and have not said anything. It’s not a big deal – you can’t please everybody.

“It’s a normal business practice and compliant with the Data Protection Act.”

Mr Elder, who will raise the issue of driver privacy at the next meeting of the city’s taxi liason group, believes drivers should be given the opportunity to take their names off the publicly available list.

He said yesterday: “The drivers aren’t happy that their names and addresses can be given out.

“The council should be asking people what they want the information for.

“On top of that, the council should inform the drivers if someone has asked for your details.

“Otherwise all the council will do is create a lot of animosity with the drivers.”

Dundee City Council says drivers’ details are publicly available because their licensing applications were heard in public.

Their addresses were therefore published as part of the application process.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter