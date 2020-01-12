Dundee tattoo parlour helps raise thousands of pounds to aid victims of Australian bushfires

A tattoo artist has proved Dundonians’ beauty is more than just skin deep with an initiative to raise funds for fire-ravaged Australia.

Artist Jessica Bank of Metalurgey on Dock Street is hoping to raise £2,000 towards the World Wildlife Federation (WWF) Australian branch by etching koalas onto willing customers.

Jessica, from Glenrothes, like millions across the world has been left “devastated” bv the bush fires Down Under.

The 34-year-old will ink the skin of 50 customers over the coming weeks to help raise the funds.

She said: “Like most we’ve got friends across there and it has been devastating to see what has been happening.

“I really wanted to help and thought this would be a good way but I didn’t anticipate the response.

“The feedback to this has been crazy. We put something up on Thursday afternoon on our social media page and it has gone from there.”

In a post on the company’s social media the company highlighted the 1.25 billion animals that have died as a result of the fires to date.

It stated: “Right now, Australia is burning. The nation is being ravaged by the most devastating bush fire seasons the country has ever seen.

“Our artist Jessica Bank is doing £40 koalas. The £40 from each tattoo will be donated directly to WWF to help with the fight”

Speaking today she said the 2 ins sq koala with love heart in its hands will take around 15 minutes to create.

Earlier this week workers at the Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street have been donating their tips to relief organisations Down Under.

Jessica said she was made aware of the business’s efforts after she etched partner Billy Christie.

She said: “We use the cafe regularly and its great what the staff have decided to do their and also the public’s contributions.

“My partner Billy got a koala done on his leg but others are getting on their arm. I should be completed the 50 jobs by the middle of February.”