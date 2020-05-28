Dundee target Simon Murray happy to wait as clubs line up to sign the free agent

Simon Murray will have decisions to make over his future this summer with a number of clubs, including some in the Scottish Premiership, interested in the striker.

Boyhood club Dundee, where Murray spent half a season on loan in 2018, are keen to take him back to Dens Park but they will have a fight on their hands to land the free agent.

The Dundonian joined the Evening Telegraph’s Twa Teams, One Street podcast this week and discussed his future once the coronavirus shutdown is over.

He told the Tele: “I’m a Dundee fan and I really enjoyed my time there. I don’t know if I have unfinished business, I think I did a good job to keep them up.

“Would it be good to go and get them promoted? Who knows what league they’ll be in, who knows what will happen?

“I’ve spoken to James McPake a few times, not about signing but asking how I am, we have a good relationship. He’s gone through an injury not too dissimilar to mine and he’s asking about my knee and keeping tabs on me. You never know what might happen.”

He added: “There’s been a bit of interest. A few clubs have said they’ll offer contracts but they have to wait before they know their playing budget and when the furlough is over before they can sign guys.

“There’s a few clubs out there so when that time comes, we’ll sit down and make a decision.”

On being a free agent right now, he added: “It’s a hard situation, especially if you have kids.

“Everyone has different situations but obviously the sooner you get a new contract sorted the better.

“It’s a hard time for players and everybody at the moment with everything up in the air.”

Speaking to the 360 TFT podcast, the former Dundee United man said: “I’ve spoken to a few clubs, there’s three teams in the Premiership in Scotland.

“There was a couple down in England, obviously with the virus, they can’t put an offer on the table.

“There is definitely interest there.

“I’m just waiting to see what comes up in the next month to six weeks and see where it takes us.”