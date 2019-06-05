Dundee takeaway owner accused of forcing his step-daughter to marry told to surrender passport

A Dundee takeaway owner has been ordered to surrender his passport after he allegedly threatened to take his step-daughter to Pakistan and force her to marry.

Ghulam Bajwa, 39, who owns and runs the Curryummy takeaway in Hilltown, is accused of assaulting his 20-year-old step-daughter Aliyah Bajwa, threatening her and telling her to end her relationship with her partner Ali Khan.

Bajwa, of Brown Constable Street, appeared in court to deny the charges and a trial was set for September.

He is accused of, on various occasions between March 29 and April 17, in Brown Constable Street, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm. It is alleged that in person or on the phone, he shouted, screamed and swore at Ms Bajwa, uttered threats of violence, gesticulated aggressively, repeatedly demanded her partner Mr Khan end his relationship with her and threatened to take her to Pakistan and force her to marry.

He also denies he assaulted Ms Bajwa by pushing her during the same time period.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said police had assessed Ms Bajwa as being of high risk of harm from the accused, who was not in favour of her relationship and had said he would take her back to Pakistan.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond said she understood the Crown’s concern but said she was satisfied that if she imposed special conditions she could grant him bail.

The fiscal then asked if the sheriff would consider ordering Bajwa to surrender his passport, to which she agreed.

She granted him bail with the special condition he does not approach or contact or attempt to approach or contact Ms Bajwa or Mr Khan.

His trial will take place on September 2 with an intermediate diet on August 13.