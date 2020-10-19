Dundee takeaway given splash of colour with popular cartoon mural

A Mid Craigie takeaway has been given a new splash of colour with a mural showcasing one of TV’s most iconic duos.

The artwork shows small screen favourites Shaggy and Scooby-Doo and has been painted onto the side of Hank Marvin, a popular takeaway on Mauchline Avenue.

The project was carried out by Dundee-based artist Pamie Bennet, who was commissioned by the restaurant due to her experience in painting larger pieces.

The artist has previously worked on several murals across various parts of Dundee, such as Kirkton and the Hilltown.

She said: “I’m a Dundee artist, so I do things like this all over the city for a living, and I was actually contacted to do this one while working on another mural in Kirkton.

“It was the owners of the restaurant who decided on Scooby and Shaggy, they knew that they wanted a mural done so they put up a post on Facebook asking for suggestions and this was their favourite.

“I think it’s really fitting for the takeaway, since the characters are known for always eating and loving food.

“It’s taken me a couple days to complete, but so far we’ve only had positive feedback. I’ve seen people stopping to get photos with it and saying how much they love it.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

The mural has also proven popular on social media, with a picture of it gaining over 250 likes in just a day.

Pamie says the idea for the design is simply to bring a bit of life to the area and added: “The colours and designs that we used are just to bring some excitement to what would usually be a bit of a dull wall.

“We’re also going to write a wee message to the community on it as well.

“So far all the feedback we’ve had on it has been super positive, all the neighbours love it.

“What they wanted to do with the mural was find characters that were ageless, ones that anyone would know.”

Laura McDougall, who runs Hank Marvin with her partner, Chris Martin, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant.

“We went with Scooby-Doo and Shaggy because we wanted something that people of all ages could recognise. People in their fifties and children as young as five know who Scooby and Shaggy are.

“It’s also food related which is great for us.

“Everyone who comes in says it’s really brightened up the wall and it seems like there’s nothing negative being said about it.”