Dundee takeaway boss is ‘pleased’ that a man who raided his shop is behind bars

A takeaway boss says he is “pleased” that a man who raided his shop is now behind bars.

Serial thief Barry Davies was jailed for 12 months after being caught on camera rifling through the till of Zulu’s Piri Piri on Mauchline Avenue last year.

The Tele previously told how shop owner Saqib Iqbal said he nearly closed the business altogether as a result of the break-in.

Speaking today, Mr Iqbal said he hoped Davies would get help during his prison sentence.

He said: “This was the second break-in we’d had in a five-month period and we did consider moving the business.

“I’m happy with the sentence that has been handed out to the offender.

“It did have an impact on the business at the time – we had to close for a day and then we had to revert to a different till system.

“Since the incident we’ve spent additional money on increasing security at the site and we’ve carried on business as usual since.

“I’m pleased the guy got a punishment and hopefully he’ll get some help to stop him from reoffending.”

Davies was caught on camera smashing the shop’s till off a wall before nicking £100.

He made off with coins and notes from the till, which cost £1,100 to replace.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the owner made the discovery that the business was broken into.

Prosecutor Saima Rashid said: “He opened the shop shutter and saw a quantity of glass smashed.

“A large brick was discovered in the dining area and the till had been forced open.

“A review of CCTV showed the accused breaking in at 2.52am. He picks up the till and throws it three times causing it to eventually open.

“The accused grabs coins and notes to the value of £100.”

Davies, 38, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to breaking into Zulu’s Piri Piri on October 19 and stealing a quantity of money as well as stealing a PS4 from Sainsbury’s on Tom Johnson Road on the same date.

Davies also admitted stealing a charity tin and its contents from Mecca Bingo, Douglas Road, on November 10.

When he returned for sentencing this week before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, Davies was sentenced to 12 months in prison on top of his current sentence.

He was also handed a four-month supervised release order.